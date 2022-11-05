Bridgeport, W.Va. – The StoryWalk trail at the Bridgeport City Park has a new book to read called “Mella’s Box” for the month of November.

“Mella’s Box” is a children’s book written by Hannah Povroznik that was published in 2020. The book is about an elephant that struggles with food insecurity. She mentioned that the book is to put out a message to children who are both struggling and not struggling. The message is that we never know what is going on in certain people’s lives when it comes to not having enough to eat.

The author said that her book is inspired by her grandmother, Carmella Povroznik, who lost her battle to cancer when Hannah Povroznik was just a child. She remembers her passion, light, grace, and how she approached others in the community with the desire to be the change.

She feels that children may have a hard time understanding that they do not have enough to eat. According to Povroznik, things like not being able to concentrate, challenges regarding making friends, getting the math problems mixed up, could possibly be from not children not getting enough food in the bellies. Sharing a story that might be similar to what they’re experiencing could help them identify with somebody else and how to rise above the situation at hand.

Hannah Povroznik discussed with a 12 News reporter how it makes her feel to be able to publish this book for kids who may need it. She said, “well when you begin a journey like this, you never truly know what it’s going to become. It could be something as simple as writing a book or or it could be the difference for hundreds of kids in a community, and I think the latter is this case. I’m just proud that i was able to share the story of Mella with kids and allow them to be inspired to continue their own journeys in community service, and one day, grow up to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

Povroznik is a junior majoring in biochemistry with a minor in honors at West Virginia Wesleyan College. She started writing when she was a child but began writing her published book during her sophomore year of high school.

“Mella’s Box” was born from a community organization that Povroznik created called, “Boxing It Up to Give Thanks.” It is a food insecurity program that packages boxed thanksgiving meals and distributes to food pantries located in north central West Virginia. The organization has reached over 16 food pantries within seven counties. Over the past six years, they have packaged over 4,000 boxes.

A sequel may or may not be in the works, Povroznik said that we will see in the future, so be on the lookout, just in case!