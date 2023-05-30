CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bridgeport Middle School student is the only West Virginian competing in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Isaac Boyce, 13, is a seventh grader at Bridgeport Middle School, and is one of 231 students in third through eighth grade who are competing in the national event starting on Tuesday, May 30. The competition will consist of four rounds—preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Isaac was still in the competition after correctly spelling the word “Ryukyu,” which is a chain of islands in Japan, and correctly giving an example of “matriculation.”

He now advances to round 3, which is currently underway, alongside 139 other competitors. Results are available at the official spelling bee website.

You can watch the spelling bee live at this link.

According to his spelling bee bio, Isaac likes playing tennis and electric guitar and running track. His favorite subjects are math and science, his favorite books are “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams or “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, his favorite musician is Jimi Hendrix and his favorite game is Halo.