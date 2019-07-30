Bridgeport United Methodist Church prepares for annual rummage sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Organizers of the annual “Whale of a Sale” rummage sale are preparing for yet another year of providing bargains for shoppers and helping those in need.

For more than half a century, proceeds have gone to help support local backpack food programs, pre-school scholarships and special needs programs.

The Bridgeport United Methodist Church is sponsoring this year’s sale that’s staffed entirely by volunteers who have been preparing for months for the sale that features items like kitchenware, collectibles, dolls and even furniture.

“This is how we extend the hands and feet of Jesus throughout our community,” Bridgeport United Methodist Women’s president Cheryl Bramble said. “It’s a fellowship time, too. People come, and they come here every year, and they see people that they haven’t seen for awhile. It’s just a good community kind of thing, you’re giving back and you get some treasures.”

The Whale of a Sale rummage sale will be held at the gymnasium at Bridgeport United Methodist Church on Worthington Drive starting on August 1-3 and August 5-6. It opens each day at 9:00 a.m.

Those interested in more information about the sale can click here.