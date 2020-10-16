Bridgeport wins Healthy Harrison Health Games challenge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Healthy Harrison wrapped up the Health Games competition in the county, and community leaders gathered to speak to the judges virtually from Steptoe and Johnson law office via Zoom.

The competition aims to help people make healthier choices and be involved in the communities submitting their plan to make sure that happens. Five municipalities participated in the challenge: Clarksburg, North View, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, and Shinnston. Bridgeport’s plan won the challenge obtaining $50,000 in cash and another $50,000 in resources.

“So, Bridgeport took a for prong approach to our plan. So, we have an app developed. And so, our community members can download it. If win on November 1, and they will have a health coach in the palm of their hand 24 hours a day seven days a week,” said Abby Veigel, a Holistic Health Coach and community leader of Healthy Harrison for Bridgeport.

Veigel also explained that they are also planning the biggest loser and 10% take-down challenge that will take place from January until June 2021 with prizes to be won. Other community activities and challenges will be planned shortly.

The other municipalities that participated were awarded $32,500 to help with their health plans in their communities.