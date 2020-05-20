Bridgeport woman named to FAA’s ‘Women in Aviation Advisory Board’

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Commission is pleased to announce that Tracy Miller, President of the Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex in Bridgeport, has been appointed to serve as a representative member on the Women in Aviation Advisory Board (WIAAB).

The appointment came from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao in a letter to Miller, who also serves as a member of the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission.

“West Virginia’s aviation industry has been quietly growing over the last few decades and Tracy Miller is that charismatic advocate who played a major role in bringing that success to light,” stated West Virginia Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “I commend Secretary Chao for making such a great choice and congratulate Tracy on being selected for this prestigious board. I am certain Tracy will represent the state well.”

“I couldn’t think of a more appropriate individual than Tracy for this position,” stated Aeronautics Commission Director Sean Hill. “It is a great honor to have West Virginia represented on the Women in Aviation Advisory Board by someone who has devoted so much time and energy to promoting the opportunities that aviation poses for young people, especially women in our great state.”

The objective of the Women in Aviation Advisory Board (PDF) is to develop and provide independent recommendations and strategies to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to explore opportunities for encouraging and supporting female students and aviators to pursue a career in aviation, with the objective of promoting organizations and programs that are providing education, training, mentorship, outreach, and recruitment of women for positions in the aviation industry.