Bridgeport’s Chiropractic Care Center reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County business re-opened earlier this week after being closed to the public, for more than a month,due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chiropractic Care Center in Bridgeport officially opened back up on Monday. It had previously been shut down since March 20th. It is a smaller staff than usual with only two doctors working, but staff members said the community reaction has been positive so far. So many appointments have been made that things are already completely booked up for the time being, they said.

Dr. Mike Mason

“We have a lot of people in great need, and especially with people having limited options with elective procedures, there was a greater need than normal for our care,” said Dr. Mike Mason with the Chiropractic Care Center.

The Chiropractic Care Center hopes to be open with a full staff and normal hours within the near future.

