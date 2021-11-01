Bridgeport’s Eastern Pet Supply moves into bigger building, adds doggy daycare and grooming services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Eastern Pet Supply has outgrown its previous location and moved to a bigger one across the street.

The Harrison County business shut down for four days while moving its product to a bigger facility after is has continued to expand since opening in 1991. The pet supply store had been in an 11,000 square foot building in the Blake Center in Bridgeport. Its new home is located across the street on Johnson avenue in a much larger 17,000 square foot building.

Owner Joseph Veltri said he comes from a family of store owners and has brought a little bit of their history into his new facility.

“My grandfather had a grocery store, like a Mom and Pop grocery store. Then, my father started at age eleven with a hardware store, and we try to tie little things into this store. I have my grandfather’s meat cooler here. The wood on most of the units here are from his old grocery store where they tore it down. We repurposed the wood. We have a nail bin from my father’s hardware store. We also have a shelving unit over here that my dad built in high school that he used in his stores.”

Eastern Pet Supply will now offer Doggy Day Care and self-bathing and has a groomer on its staff. It is open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.easternpet.com or call 304-842-4194.