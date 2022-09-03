BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Some gathered at Bridgeport’s City Park for the September Storywalk where Colleen Driscoll’s book, “Grandma I Need a Hug”, was featured.

The purpose of the Storywalk was for guardians to get some exercise, and take the children on a walk around the park while they read them the featured children’s book for the month.

“Oh reading is everything, reading for kids is what’s going to help them succeed, and I truly believe that as an author, and to have them bring someone that they love and they trust to go along and walk along this park with them is the best of everything. They’re going to have those great memories of their parents and their grandparents, whoever, their aunts and uncles, their friends,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll will be reading her featured book at the Bridgeport Library on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.