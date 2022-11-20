BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Winnie’s Café, a place where many in Bridgeport can go for a variety of healthy food and drinks, will be expanding its Main Street location.

The extra space will be coming from the other business that owner Brandi Starkey Post has next door, Main Street Fitness. The first floor of the gym will be converted into a dining area extension. The new expansion is expected to add 700 to 1200 square feet and will be able to seat up to 70.

Post also plans to use the new space to rent out events.