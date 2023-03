SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to Harrison County 911, a brush fire is moving along Webb Road in Salem.

Officials said that as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had spread throughout approximately 6-7 acres.

Emergency crews that responded are the Bridgeport FD, Mount Clare FD, Nutter Fort FD, Reynoldsville FD, Salem FD and WV Forestry.

Nothing else is known about the fire at this time. Stay with 12 News for future updates.