Budding Country stars Jameson Rodgers & Niko Moon to perform at Clarksburg Amp

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City Parks of Clarksburg announced that chart-topping Country music artists Jameson Rodgers amd special guest Niko Moon are set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, July 9.

Getting his start as a co-writer for hits such as Florida Georgia Lines Platinum certified single “Talk You Out of It”, Chris Lane’s No. 1 Gold single “I Don’t Know About You” and Jason Aldean’s “Camouflage Hat”, Jameson Rodgers found himself in arenas of screaming fans, barely before he even had his own hit on country radio.

Jameson Rodgers

Now with his single “Some Girls” a certified RIAA Gold Certified single with over 150 million on demand streams and his song “Cold Beer Calling My Name” featuring Luke Combs impacting Country Music radio with already over 20 million streams, Jameson Rodgers is dubbed “A Certified Country Music Star” by American Songwriter.

Niko Moon is no stranger to co-writing, with five No. 1 hit songs penned for the Zac Brown Band

including “Loving You Easy”, “Homegrown”, “Beautiful Drug”, and “Keep Me In Mind’.

His single “Good Time” has catapulted onto the charts making it RIAA Gold Certified, Top 30 at Country Radio and Sirius XM Highway Find.

Niko Moon

John Cooper, Superintendent of Parks, stated, “We are happy to bring two up and coming country artists to Amp for our first show of the 2021 Season!

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Advance tickets will be available by

visiting www.ClarksburgAMP.com or by calling 866.973.9610. Advance tickets will be $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating and $40 for premium seating, which will include the first seven rows from the stage.

Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

Due to social distancing restrictions still in place, a reduced number of tickets will be available.