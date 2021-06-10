Buenos Días Café Truck opens in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Taqueria Lou Lou in Nutter Fort opened its own café truck on Thursday.

Buenos Días Café Truck offers coffee with a Mexican flare, such as spicy mochas and horchata-chinos.

Buenos Días Café Truck

The truck also sells Mexican baked goods that are made at the restaurant.

The owner said she is happy to see so many people open to the idea of trying something new.

“I’m just appreciative of how everyone is accepting it. I feel like people have, especially with coffee, they have really high expectations with it. You’re used to what you get. So, people are being very, like, ‘okay, let’s try this.'”

The café truck will be open 7 a.m.–3 p.m., Monday through Friday, in front of Taqueria Lou Lou.