CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bulb garden workshop is coming to Clarksburg on Nov. 9, courtesy of the Harrison County Extension Master Gardeners.

Starting at 6 p.m. in Room B of the Harrison County Parks and Recreation Complex, the class will cover bulb care for both gardens and containers.

“You’ll go home with a newly planted bulb container and the know-how to care for your newly planted bulbs,” according to a WVU Extension release.

Registration costs $20 and should be done before Nov. 1. The class holds 20 people, and those who join are advised to bring their own garden gloves and trowels.

More information about bulbs can be found on the WVU Extension website.