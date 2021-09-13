Burger King hosts job fair for 10 locations in Clarksburg-Weston area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — GPS Hospitality will host a job fair with the intent to hire crew members and managers at 10 Burger King locations across the Clarksburg-Weston area. The company is looking to fill openings for full and part time positions; including 10 manager positions and 50 team member positions.

GPS stated in a press release, they are offering a ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. GPS also noted that in the past year alone, they have awarded more than $5.5 million in bonuses to its operation teams — including distribution of appreciation bonuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiring managers will be on-site with potential applicants to conduct interviews. GPS said that no appointment is necessary, and qualified candidates may be hired on the spot. The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

All area locations seeking to hire employees include:

170 Barnett Run Road, Bridgeport

293 North Locust Street, Buckhannon

600 Emily Drive, Clarksburg

698 Oakmound Drive, Clarksburg

729 Beverly Pike, Elkins

808 Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont

2363 White Hall Boulevard, Fairmont

340 Patteson Drive, Morgantown

2 Lawless Road, Morgantown

103 Staunton Drive, Weston

Applicants also have the option to meet virtually. Those wishing to attend the job fair virtually have the opportunity to have their interviews conducted via video chat or phone by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or by visiting gpshospitality.avature.net/2021JobFairPR.

To view GPS locations, open positions or apply online, click here. Those interested can also contact Cindy McLaughlin at (404) 936-8219 or cmclaughlin@alliedglobalmarketing.com.