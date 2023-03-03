BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 2023 series on Friday with its first Business at Breakfast speakers event.

Friday’s topic featured special guest speaker John Halterman with Beacon Wealth Management, who talked about investments and the five areas of a holistic retirement strategy.

Organizing and simplifying people’s financial affairs

Grow and protect their retirement assets

Tax mitigation and reduction

Protecting your income from unplanned health issues

Maximizing your family legacy and inheritance

Harrison County Chamber of Commerce Business at Breakfast event kicks-off. (WBOY Image)

“I believe fiscal education is one of the biggest things that people don’t have and so we make a big effort of going out in the community like this and try to do as many of these as we can,” said John Halterman, Owner of Beacon Wealth Management, “Any time we can educate the community, that means these people are going to have knowledge to make better decisions.”

Halterman talks about the number one thing you should be doing with your investments and why starting early can help you make more money in the long run.

“Number one thing, start early, you know there is nothing more important than compound interest, I always say it’s like a snowball at the top of the hill, the longer the hill the bigger the snowball becomes,” said Halterman.

If you have questions or concerns about financial planning, investments and retirement you can call 304-626-3900 or go to Beacon Wealth Management website by clicking here.

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hopes to help local businesses by hosting these special events once a month, starting from March to November.

The next Business at Breakfast event will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Holiday Inn Express in Bridgeport, where Harrison County Schools will talk about local career opportunities available for graduated high school students.