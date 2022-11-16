BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Bridgeport held its second Business Retention Committee Lunch & Learn at the Benedum Civic Center on November 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The main topic for the meeting on Wednesday was “employment law basics” and it was presented by Steptoe and Johnson. The presentation was given by attorneys, Michael Moore and Bonnie Thomas. A few of the things they discussed were:

Minimum wage and maximum hours

What documentation is essential for the number of employees a company has

Policies and litigation contexts

The City of Bridgeport started up this quarterly event for businesses in the community. Originally, the city council asked to start a business retention committee, and while in one of the monthly meetings with the committee, they suggested hosting lunch-n-learns. The first event was held on July 19, where they discussed small business assistance and financial options.

Andrea Kerr, the City of Bridgeport’s director of community and economic development, said, “These are great because these provide an open dialogue between the speakers and the attendees and also, a lot of these services are paid services that sometimes some of these smaller businesses might not be able to afford or might not have access to. So, we really want to give them the opportunity to ask the questions to the professionals if, you know, there is something they may need.”

The City of Bridgeport is wanting to have these Lunch & Learns quarterly, in which its next meeting will be in February. It invites all Bridgeport businesses to come out and join them. They also welcome anyone with any kind of expertise, who is interested in giving a presentation for these events, in the future.

Future Lunch & Learn events can be found here, once updated.