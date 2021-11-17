BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Nov. 18 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and a national organization is partnering with a fast-food chain to fundraise for the occasion.

Eighteen McDonald’s in north central West Virginia will be taking part in a fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

For every small fry that is sold, 50 cents will be donated to the action network.

This is the eighth year that McDonald’s restaurants in the area have partnered with the organization to help raise money for pancreatic cancer.

“It’s wonderful. West Virginians are known for supporting important causes, and this is just one of them. And we’re very, very grateful to McDonald’s for doing this for the eighth year, and we’re also excited for people to go out and get french fries,” said Annette Fetty-Santilli, the West Virginia Community Partner for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

If you’re unable to stop by a McDonald’s, you can also wear purple to support the cause and post pictures to social media.

McDonald’s in north central West Virginia participating include:

The McDonald’s in Bridgeport is a partner of the fundraiser for World Pancreatic Cancer Day for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (WBOY Image)