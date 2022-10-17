CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg.

On Saturday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Roane Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a welfare check, according to a criminal complaint.

Heather Kalar

An individual had called and stated that a woman was unconscious in the driveway of the residence, and when deputies were en route, they observed a vehicle matching the one described in the welfare call, deputies said.

While following the vehicle, later learned to be driven by Heather Kalar, 39, of Mount Clare, deputies observed her “make multiple lane changes without properly using the turn signal,” according to the complaint.

After pulling the vehicle over, deputies were “able to detect the faint odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” and Kalar “provided consent for [deputies] to search the vehicle,” deputies said.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies located a “methamphetamine smoking device” and a locked box that contained a bag of methamphetamine, a set of scales, “numerous” plastic bags, as well as a quantity of marijuana, gabapentin, buprenorphine and “other drug paraphernalia,” according to the complaint.

Kalar has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.