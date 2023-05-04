CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friends of the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting its annual book sale which continues into this weekend.

The sale kicked off on Thursday and will continue until Saturday afternoon, during the same hours of operation as the library. You can find the sale on the second floor of the library with a few friendly faces to help you with your purchase if needed.

A sight from the book sale.

Saturday is “Grocery Bag Day” where you are able to fill an entire grocery bag full of books for only five dollars.

Funds from this book sale go back to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to help finance events and projects hosted by the library.

Price list for the following days of the book sale.

If reading isn’t your thing, the library is offering audiobooks, CDs and DVDs at the book sale as well. The majority of the books available for purchase came from donations, though some came off the library shelves themselves.

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is closed on Sundays so be sure to make it out before then. And if you would like to get involved with the Friends of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, you can find more information on their website.