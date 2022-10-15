BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The City of Bridgeport held a “Candy Land Adventures” event on Oct. 15 from 12-2 p.m. at the Bridge Sports Complex Baseball Fields.

Children aged 3 through 10 got to wear costumes and navigate their way through the Candy Land stations. Stations and activities were set up by different businesses, replicating the famous stops in the board game. When going to each station, kids got candy, gift bags and cool activities to take home.

The stations replicating the board game stops included:

U.S. Cellular – Cupcake Commons

WIC of Harrison County – Ice Cream Slopes

All Smiles Dental – Gummy Hills

Buffalo Wild Wings (Bridgeport) – Gingerbread House

The Bridge Aquatics – Licorice Lagoons

Bridgeport Public Library – Lollipop Woods

Della’s Deli – Ice Palace

J. Robey Law, PLLC- Peppermint Forest

FC Alliance Central – Chocolate Swamp

Rominger Dental – Candy Castle

City of Bridgeport – Check-In

Two local student volunteers helped set up some of the tables and even passed out candy to kids at the end of their Candy Land journey. Maci Laverdirre mentioned that her favorite part was getting to see the kid’s costumes, along with the community coming out to participate. Audrey Kerr decided that she wanted to go help pass out candy when a friend of hers had said that she was helping too. Kerr said, “I think it’s important to give these kids a good time, not just, like, on Halloween, but throughout the Halloween season to get their spirits high and stuff.”

Kids making snow at the Ice Palace (WBOY Image)

Families gathered around for the Peppermint Forest Activity (WBOY Image)

Cupcake Commons decorating (WBOY Image)

Candy Castle at the end of the journey (WBOY Image)

After finishing activities like making snow, spelling out “lollipops” and decorating cupcakes, families finished their journey at the “Candy Castle.” At the end of this journey, kids received candy and got to hula hoop.