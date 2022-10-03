BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — On Oct. 3, U.S. Senator, Shelley Moore Capito gathered with local leaders at the North Central West Virginia Airport to discuss the economic development opportunities and ongoing projects.

Capito mentioned that the NCWV airport plays a major role in future economic development and aerospace initiatives in West Virginia. Two current projects that are currently being worked on are the building of a new terminal and expansion of flight services.

During the roundtable discussion with the NCWV airport board, Capito talked about Essential Air Services (EAS) and how contour airlines will help with the growth of the airport. She said, “it helps airports like North Central keep that air service and maintain it. And I asked today ‘is the plane full?’ ‘Yes the plane’s full.’ So I think that with a new terminal, I think it’s just going to attract more and more, and they’re hoping, and I’m hoping to help them grow that billion dollar business growth to two billion, in the next five to ten years.”

A decision was made in March of 2022 by SkyWest Airlines to terminate EAS services at 29 airports across the country, including Clarksburg. The services terminated by SkyWest will transition into a three-year-term with Contour Airlines for the NCWV airport on December 1, 2022.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave $15,000,000 to the Airport Terminal Program for the North Central West Virginia Airport. By doing the construction of the new terminal, it will nearly double terminal capacity and replace ageing infrastructure with brand new equipment.

“We are thankful to have Senator Capito visit the CKB Airport today to discuss the future economic development in north central West Virginia. We also appreciate her continued support as we grow the airport. We welcomed the opportunity to update her on our ongoing projects that will continue to support the aerospace industry and commercial aviation in West Virginia,” North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock said.

Updates on the new terminal project will be given as 12 News receives them.