HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) made multiple stops in Harrison County on Thursday to discuss economic development and Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects, according to a release.

The Senator’s first stop was at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg where she met with local leaders including Clarksburg City Mayor, James Marino. The group discussed the FY2023 CDS award that the center had recently received with help from Capito, as well as the plans that the center had to utilize the award to improve operations.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) meets with Clarksburg Mayor James Marino during a tour of the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

“As a leader on the Appropriations Committee, I have made sure West Virginia’s needs are front and center when our nation’s funding decisions are determined. The Kelly Miller Community Center is a perfect example, and I was proud to help them secure a CDS request earlier this year that will directly impact their facility—and ultimately the surrounding community. I enjoyed the opportunity today to see firsthand the improvements they are making and hear about their vision for the future,” Senator Capito said.

Capito then moved on to the Pierpont Community Technical College in Clarksburg where she was able to tour the Caperton center and speak with leadership to receive an update on the College’s operations and CDS funding.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visits Pierpont Community and Technical College in Clarksburg, W.Va. on Thursday, February 23, 2023

“It was great to host Senator Capito at Pierpont today. We appreciate the opportunity to update her on the success of our programs and our goals for the future,” Dave Hinkle, Chair of the Pierpont CTC Board of Directors, said.

Finally, Senator Capito visited STOCKMEIER Urethanes USA, Inc., a local manufacturer of polyurethanes. Polyurethanes consist of materials that can be found in mattresses couches, insulation, liquid coatings and paints according to americanchemistry.com. Capito met with local company leaders and took a tour of the site.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) visits STOCKMEIER Urethanes USA, Inc. in Clarksburg, W.Va. on Thursday, February 23, 2023

“West Virginia is always open for business, which is why I’ve worked hard to support programs and initiatives that help encourage an environment in West Virginia where companies want to locate and families want to build their futures. We are happy to have companies like Stockmeier set up shop in the Mountain State and even happier to have them stay for years to come. I enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about their operations today and excited about what’s ahead,” Senator Capito said.