CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 2010 Honda Civic Coupe donated by Nick Green and Harry Green was raffled off Wednesday by The Knights of Columbus members of All Saints Parrish Father Carroll Council #16494 for local charities.

The raffle was held at Harry Green Chevrolet Nissan at noon and the winning name drawn was Marley Cross.

The Knights of Columbus members of All Saints Parrish raised more than $7,000 in ticket sales with all the proceeds will support 1,000 children within six local non-profits.

“We are going to keep the money local and that’s what we are trying to do and we appreciate that,” said Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus of All Saints Parrish Bob Pastorik. “[Nick Green] gave us the car to support the local community and we are very thankful for that and hopefully we can do this next year.”

The next event the Knights of Columbus of Bridgeport will hold is a yard sale event on the first week of August, from the 1st thru the 6th.

This event will be in the shepherds court parking lot, which is next to All Saints Church in Bridgeport. All items are donated for the yard sale event and proceeds will go to supporting local charities.

To find out more information about the Knights of Columbus of All Saints Parrish click here.