CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A variety of local car enthusiasts brought their vehicles out to the Clarksburg Hobby Lobby parking lot on Sunday afternoon to socialize and enjoy free coffee and donuts.

Cars and Coffee is a casual, open event where there is no paid entry or trophies, just car lovers getting together to appreciate vehicles old and new.

Joseph Vaughn, organizer of Cars and Coffee, created the event because it was hard for him to find places to talk to other car enthusiasts, so he decided to make his own version of a car show.

“This gives car enthusiasts a thing to do that’s a safe, just good environment to hang out. You’re not doing anything dangerous or anything like that,” Vaughn said. “It’s also good for people bringing their young ones. Instilling that enthusiasm for cars at an early age to keep it going. So, there’s always going to be car enthusiasts is the way I think about it.”

One local car enthusiast, Jamie Crowe, became interested in cars through his parents that both had hot rods, which was a big part of his childhood.

“Everybody to get out like this and let the people bring the young people. Because, it’s a good thing that the culture is not going to die. If you bring the young people out and get them interested in it, then it’s going to carry on to the next generation, and that’s what it’s all about,” Crowe said.

The first event started in the beginning of April 2023. Vaughn said that as long as the weather is good, Cars and Coffee plans to keep doing events till October.

“I hope to see this keep growing, it would be awesome to outgrow our current location and would be a good problem to have. Basically, I want anyone that’s able and wants to come to this event to be able to come and have there be room for them. That’s my goal,” Vaughn said.

The next Cars and Coffee event will run on Saturday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Bridgeport Express Care.

You can see all upcoming Car and Coffee events through their Facebook or their website.