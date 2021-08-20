Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo kicks off on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo kicked off the start of its two-day event on Friday at the Bridgeport Sports Recreation Complex.

The expo featured RC flying, RC flight simulators and control line flying.

An event attendee learns an RC flying simulator

Kids are free to learn about aviation with hands-on experience, as well as watch professionals.

Organizers for the event said they are happy to show kids about aviation and give back to the community.

“We’re very pleased to be able to do it for the community, and for all of us that have been participating and donating is all about giving back to the community,” said Ed Waske, an organizers for the event.

The expo continues on Saturday at the Bridgeport Sports Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.