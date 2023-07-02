CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Car enthusiasts gathered in Clarksburg on Sunday to socialize, drink coffee and eat donuts at the Cars and Coffee Bridgeport event.

Cars and Coffee Bridgeport was organized by Joseph Vaughn to create a safe and fun social environment for fellow car enthusiasts.

“Around here, there’s not a lot of things for car enthusiast to go do and hangout that’s just like a free no pressure thing to do, so I decided let’s make one,” Vaughn said.

Cars and Coffee Bridgeport welcomed all makes and models of cars to join them, but asked that people be respectful to the venues. This mean absolutely no burnouts, revving of engines or dangerous acts of any kind.

People who attended the event were able to help themselves to free iced coffee and doughnuts, as well as socialize with other car enthusiasts.

“It gives people something to do so they don’t get bored, you know. It gives you a reason to get up on Monday and go clock in at the nine to five and work hard, you know, make us all work hard to do the things we enjoy doing in life, you know, and, uh, maybe somebody’s life’s a little stale and they need something new to look forward to and maybe it’s cars, you know,” Mike Yates, a participant, said.

For more information on Cars and Coffee Bridgeport, as well as the date for the next event, you can visit the Cars and Coffee Bridgeport Facebook page.