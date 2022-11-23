NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone held a ribbon cutting for its new location on Tuesday.

The business includes a bouncy castle, inflatable slides, a ball pit, arcade and more. It used to be located at the Meadowbrook Mall, but moved to its new location at Suite 2 Cherry Tree Drive in Nutter Fort in October.

Owner James Vanscoy told 12 News that the business also offers rentals. Families can book parties, special events or just come in and play.

Its hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information about how to rent out the business, call 304-623-9184.