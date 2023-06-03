CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A day of fun was held at the Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort where Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone raised funds for WVU Medicine Children’s.

On June 3, the park was filled with inflatables, live music, crafts, vendors, and food trucks all helping to support the cause. Officials with Cartoon Headquarters stated that the event provides something for everyone to do while helping out a good cause.

“We are a family-owned business, and we are a children’s entertainment business, so we like to give back. A way to do that would be to help the kids that are sick and not able to do everything that everybody else is able to do. So, we try to give back to those types of causes,” said James Vanscoy, Owner of Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone. 14 “It is kind of the whole part of our business, it’s a good thing for everybody and it also allows everybody to have a little bit of extra activity and fun while they are sick,” they added.

Cartoon Headquarters Fun Zone did not set a fundraising goal but are trying to raise as much funds as they can for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The day of fun ended with Fireworks over the park.

“We are all about fun and we would love for you guys to come out and check out our new location here in Nutter Fort,” Vanscoy said.

Cartoon Headquarters is located on Cherry Tree Drive directly behind Bonnie Belle’s Bakery in Nutter Fort.