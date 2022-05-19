CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Taps was played by a West Virginia University student as 130 West Virginia law enforcement officers and 88 FBI Special Agents were honored in a ceremony on Thursday for their sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony was the first to be held in person since before the pandemic, making it a little more special.

However, there was another reason this particular ceremony was important.

“It’s going to be difficult to speak about our fallen officers. Especially my fallen officer, Patrolman Cassie Johnson,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.

Cassie Johnson’s mom, sister and Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt attended the ceremony. (WBOY Image)

Patrolman Johnson was killed in December 2020 after responding to a routine stop in Charleston.

Her family attended the event and was honored with a folded flag, as well as many kind remarks from speakers. Chief Hunt said he knew Johnson well, and she had one dream in her life: to become a law enforcement officer.

A flag was presented to Cassie Johnson’s family in her honor. (WBOY Image)

“To know that she paid the ultimate price doing that is tough to talk about. I know she did so proudly, valiantly, and she’s a hero, and I’m proud to stand her and honor her today,” said Chief Hunt.

While she is the most recent officer in West Virginia to lose their life in the line of duty, the names of others were read aloud by law enforcement officers from across north central West Virginia.

A wall at the FBI Center honors fallen officers in West Virginia. (WBOY Image)

Organizers from the FBI put on the event every year to make sure that law enforcement officers are recognized for their work.

“I think we take for granted the positive impact of law enforcement creates across our nation’s communities, and I think this ceremony also highlights the sacrifice and dedication that the profession requires,” said Mike Christman, FBI CJIS Division Assistant Director.