Casting Crowns to perform a drive-in concert in Shinnston

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- A contemporary Christian rock band is performing on Friday night in Shinnston for a drive-in concert.

Casting Crowns will be giving a socially distanced concert at the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater on Shinnston Pike at 6 p.m. Friday evening as part of their drive-in theater tour. Tickets are currently sold out after being sold by the car.

Six people are permitted per car, or attendees are free to set up chairs or blankets instead. Each party must remain within their designated parking space.

The concert will be held even in the event of rain. Click here to learn more about the band.

