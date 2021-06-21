Celebrate America 2021 Tour coming to Clarksburg July 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will celebrate America with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO), conducted by Maestro John Devlin, at the Clarksburg Amphitheatre in Clarksburg, W.Va. on Friday, July 2.

The concert is part of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s Celebrate America 2021 Tour supported by WVU Medicine, which makes stops in cities in West Virginia, including Clarksburg, Davis, and Wheeling.

Music will begin at 8:00 p.m. on July 2, and will feature vocal performances by special guest artist and Broadway star, Bronson Norris Murphy. Murphy will perform with Broadway standards from My Fair Lady, Phantom of the Opera and Country Roads.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

WSO will perform 1812 Overture, the Armed Forces Salute and Stars and Stripes Forever. Following the music performances will be a fireworks display.

“The return of our July 4th tour is very important for the WSO,” said Music Director John Devlin. “It will mark the first time in more than 16 months that the full orchestra has performed before a live audience. All of us have missed that connection with the community, and I think we will bring a great deal of energy and enthusiasm to our performance.”

Admission for this event is free and concessions will be available. CENTRA shuttle will leave the Transfer Station on Pike Street in downtown Clarksburg for the Clarksburg Amphitheater at 6:00 p.m. The shuttle will also stop to pick up at the Splash Zone Pool parking lot. Return transportation will begin at 9:15 p.m. after the completion of the fireworks. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.