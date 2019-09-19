Centerbranch Church to move into former Meadowbrook Toys ‘R’ Us location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The former location of the Bridgeport Toys ‘R’ Us is being given new life as the new location for the Centerbranch Church.

The church, whose location is currently in Nutter Fort, acquired the permit for the location on Wednesday, according to Bridgeport’s Director of Community Development Andrea Kerr.

Work on the location is expected to begin next week on the 47,000 square foot interior of the building, and no demolition has been planned, according to Kerr.

The church plans to move into this new location for its Easter service in 2020.