CENTRA bus officials discuss resuming under normal operations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Central West Virginia Transit Authority (CENTRA) Board of Directors met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to move forward with bus operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Directors first suspended operations from March 23 through April 12. CENTRA buses are currently operating, but not at full capacity and only on limited days, as well as during limited hours.

The Board of Directors will begin to discuss reopening fully, due to high ridership as early as within the next couple of weeks.

When buses are able to reopen to full capacity, masks and face coverings will be strongly encouraged.

CENTRA is currently operating on Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Anyone that requires the lift or drive assistance, must wear a mask. All other riders are strongly encourages to wear a mask or face covering while using the service.

To keep up with the latest about CENTRA and to view the full bus schedule, head over to CENTRA’s website.