CENTRA provides update on time frame for restarting bus service in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – CENTRA has provided an update on its time frame for restarting bus service in Clarksburg and the surrounding area.

According to a press release, CENTRA is in the process of acquiring additional personal protective equipment, with the aim of reopening its bus operations.

CENTRA is tentatively planning on reopening the week of May 4 and is evaluating scheduling, routes, staffing and operational concerns associated with its reopening, the release states.

As additional information becomes available, CENTRA said it will make it available to the

general public.

Riders can monitor CENTRA’s website for additional information.

CENTRA’s board of directors made the decision last month to suspend service during the coronavirus pandemic.