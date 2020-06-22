Central West Virginia Transit Authority keeps passenger limit on buses; switches to cash-only fare

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Central West Virginia Transit Authority board of directors held a meeting Monday afternoon via video conference to discuss reopening options.

Since coronavirus cases have gone up in the state, the board made the decision to continue to only allow five people on each bus at a time to encourage social distancing.

Another main topic of discussion was whether or not to switch to cash-only fare for the next couple of months because of health hazards associated with customers being in contact with bus drivers. After this process ends, customers will still be able to use cards to travel via bus without any issues.

“Everything that’s happening in this world right now is an inconvenience. It’s just part of life right now. Do we want strictly just go to cash-only fare? It may be a brief month of cash-only fare, but I don’t know what other option to do,” said Vanessa Perkins with the Central WV Transit Authority.

CENTRA buses will be operating five passengers at a time and using cash-only fare until the decision is reassessed. The passenger limit will be revisited August 3.