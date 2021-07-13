Central WV Community Action offers rides to Harrison County grocery stores

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Central West Virginia Community Action will now be providing regular rides to grocery stores in Harrison County.

Rides will take people to Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Food Lion and Price Cutter, and will be offered three days a week.

One of the places on Emily Drive that the Central WV Community Action drops off to.

Riders are limited to five bags and two bulk items, like water.

Officials with the organization said they feel it’s something the community needs.

“It’s awesome they’re we’re able to provide this. Especially from like the Oakmound area, they’re walking to Food Lion in these 90 degree temperatures, and then they’re having to push carts back up that hill, and some of them are elderly,” said Meaghan Navarini, Transportation Specialist for the Central WV Community Action.

Schedule stops are as followed:

10:00am-12:00pm: Kroger, Sam’s Club and Walmart

1:00pm-3:00pm: Food Lion and Price Cutter

Pickup is organized by the following days:

Mondays: Koupal Towers, Clarksburg Towers, Mason House, Palace Place and surrounding areas

Wednesdays: Laurel Lanes, Glen Elk Apartments and surrounding areas

Fridays: Oakmound Apartments, Maple View Apartments, Meadow View Apartments and surrounding areas

To schedule a pick-up, you must call the Central WV Community Action at 304-622-8495, option 2.

The suggested donation is $3.