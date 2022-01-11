Change Your State launching new, expanded weight loss competition

Change Your State, formerly known as Healthy Harrison, is launching their new weight loss challenge to include Berkeley County in addition to Harrison County. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Change Your State, formerly known as Healthy Harrison, is helping you lose weight for the New Year with its new and expanded weight loss competition.

The challenge is now in two West Virginia counties–Harrison and Berkeley.

The challenge starts on Jan. 15 and will continue through May 14.

Weigh-ins for residents in Harrison County will take place at WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport from now through Jan. 15, with a chance to win $1,000 for every month you weigh in at the gym.

Change Your State officials said they just want to help people lose weight and get in shape for the new year.

“My passion is to help people live healthier and happier lives. I feel like we were put on this Earth to live a life of service and joy, and it’s hard to do that when you don’t feel good. So, it’s our passion to help people feel good. We’re just working on putting the app into these hands of our community members and getting them feeling good,” said Abby Veigel, a content creator for Change Your State.

Change Your State, formerly known as Healthy Harrison, is launching their new weight loss challenge to include Berkeley County in addition to Harrison County.

Change Your State officials recommend downloading their app, called Change Your State, which includes healthy recipes and different workouts to perform.

You can also like, comment and share this post on their Facebook page for a chance to win $500 if you sign up for the competition and weigh in at WV Fitness 24 in Bridgeport by Jan. 15 at 8 p.m.

To sign up for the competition, or learn more, you can head over to Change Your State’s website here.