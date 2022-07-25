BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rain or shine, one charity golf outing finds a way to raise money for causes year after year.

The Children’s Charity Golf Classic, hosted by Medbrook Children’s Charity and “Doctor Do Good” Kelly Nelson, has been making an impact for nearly 25 years. This year, the outing came to the Pete Dye Golf Club Monday and raised around $2 million, according to Nelson.

Kelly Nelson greets other golfers (WBOY image)

“It’s the community supporting the community. It’s the best of the best,” Nelson said. “The community has embraced the need, embraced the charity. It’s allowed us to raise north of $2 million to give back to the community.”

The charity event this year is geared to help children in need. Despite being held at the beginning of a work week, around 200 golfers took part in the cause.

There are just two rules to the event. Rule number one: have fun, and number two: don’t ever break rule one. Nelson agrees that the outing is a good time.

“We’re going to have a ton of fun and raise a ton of money for kids,” Nelson said. “Our motto is ‘party with a purpose.’ We take the party very seriously and we take the purpose very very seriously.”