CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — 25 teams comprised of more than 100 golfers gathered on the course for the second annual K-9 Advocates Charity Golf Tournament, which was held at the Clarksburg Country Club on Friday.

The money raised in the event will help fund all the K-9 units in the area, many of which are in need of vests, muzzles and other equipment. Last year’s event raised around $10,000, and this year is expected to surpass that total.

One event volunteer, Paige Fisher, said, “often times those K-9s are the first entry into a scary situation, and whether there’s a suspect inside of a house or a barn or something like that, they’re usually on that front line of defense and they don’t have protection, so police officers, they have the vests, they have everything like that to keep them safe, but we’re looking for something that will also keep the K-9s safe.”

If you’d like to make a contribution to support the paws that enforce the laws, visit the K-9 Advocates Facebook page.