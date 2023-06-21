CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Abigail Cooper, a Clarksburg girl with retinitis pigmentosa, received a dream trip with her family to central Florida’s various theme parks. Retinitis pigmentosa is a rare genetic disease with no cure that causes the retina to break down over time, leaving Abigail legally blind.

Abigail Cooper with her family during a visit to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida (Courtesy Sunshine Foundation)

The trip was made possible by the Sunshine Foundation, a charity organization that brings dreams to life for children with severe physical, developmental or intellectual challenges or disabilities.

“I really appreciated it,” 22-year-old Abigail said. “I’m glad they can do stuff like that for people; not just for me, for everybody. It was really fun, and I’m glad I got to experience it.”

Abigail said she was diagnosed with retinitis pigments when she was 12. Luckily, Abigail’s condition has not left her completely blind, though she said she does not have any peripheral vision and is unable to see in the dark. Her father Steven, who became disabled in 2008, said that this was the family’s first-ever trip to Disney or Universal Studios.

“Trying to do something like this on disability really just isn’t in the budget,” Steven said. During their stay, Steven said the family was able to stay in a space-themed cottage, with many of the decorations donated by NASA.

While she was there, Abigail said her favorite ride was the Little Mermaid ride, Under the Sea, but also said just being able to see the park was a wonderful experience. Steven on the other hand said his favorite part was just being able to see his daughter’s face as she went through the parks.

“It makes some things hard. Like I can’t just go out like normal people do, but I don’t try to let it stop me do anything,” Abigail said while talking about her retinitis pigmentosa. “I don’t think that people should let their disability stop them from accomplishing their goals, or trying, or dreaming. Because you can still do it, you just have to try.”

You can visit the Sunshine Foundation website to learn more about the organization or to help make the dreams of other children across the country come true.