Charleston firm representing fifth family in ongoing investigation of suspicious VA deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Charleston attorney told 12 News his law firm is now representing a fifth family of an alleged victim in the ongoing case against the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Attorney Tony O’dell of the Tiano O’Dell law firm said the fifth family is just one of as many as 12 possible cases of homicide being investigated by the office of the inspector general.

O’Dell said that the investigation into the number of suspicious deaths at the Clarksburg VA is “expanding” and a process is underway to perform exhumations and autopsies on an unspecified number of alleged victims.

The investigation was opened in July 2018 after the leadership of the Clarksburg VA alerted investigators to “unexplained diagnosis of severe low blood sugar in several patients,” government sources said.