Chase’s ‘Bank on Wheels’ comes to WV

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – On Tuesday, “Chase” brought its banking to north central West Virginia, on wheels!

The new “bank on wheels” vehicle was parked in West Milford.

Chase bank on wheels

“We’re thrilled that Chase has chosen West Milford to pilot this new concept, bringing essential financial services to residents” said Todd Somers, Mayor of West Milford. “Oftentimes our residents feel overlooked so with Chase coming to our town sends an important signal not only to our residents but to rural America – that they matter.”

Customers visited the bank on wheels to meet with bankers and access many traditional banking services typically offered at a branch, including account opening, assistance with our digital tools, and personalized financial guidance. The vehicle also offers private meeting space, free public wi-fi and an on-site ATM that can help customers with everyday transactions like deposits and withdrawals.

The bank on wheels is Chase’s latest effort to bring banking to more rural counties.

“You know, they have not had access to banking here and you know when we think through what our purpose of doing this is, from the geographical, economic deficiencies that were had we want to prioritize our customers that are not in our footprint but are near our branch network, so we are looking to reach out to as many in the community as we possibly can to really bring these services and my team to them,” said Jacqueline Modafferi, Market Director of Banking, West Virginia.

The bank on wheels will rotate between West Milford and Flemington until Sept. 6. To find future stops visit here.

