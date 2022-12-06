BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County high school students have set their goals high, hoping to win this year’s American Rocketry Challenge.

Representatives from Aurora Flight Sciences presented a check to the Harrison County Academy of Aviation Tuesday morning at Bridgeport High School.

The $3,000 donation will go to the Academy of Aviation’s all-girls rocketry team, who have been tasked with the challenge of sending a raw hen egg up 850 feet into the sky, then bringing it back down safely.

Aircraft manufacturing specialists said these types of competitions open the door for students to make a positive impact on the rapidly expanding aerospace industry.

“We’re really happy to support this program. I think it’s a wonderful program that they are developing their students,” said Eric Thompson, Aurora Flight Sciences VP of manufacturing. “We have a growing aerospace industry and it takes programs like this to continue to develop the next generation of engineers, technicians and all the people that it requires to build aero-structures.”

Winners of the local rocketry challenge will move on to the nationals, where more than $100,000 in scholarship money will be available. The winners of the nationals would then move on to the International Rocketry Challenge that will be held in France next year.