CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three veteran organizations presented checks to both the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the West Virginia Nursing Facility on Wednesday.

Members from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 906, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1976, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 697, presented checks totaling $1,800 to both veteran facilities.

For more than seven years, Marty DePersig, a member of both the MOPH Chapter 697 and VVA Chapter 906 who has served four tours in Vietnam with three purple hearts, has been raising money for veterans.

“We have fundraisers throughout the year and we raise the money just for the veterans, because we know that certain individuals both here and at the VA Nursing Home don’t have any family or don’t have family that visits and It’s tough and especially this time of the year, ” Military Order of the Purple Heart Local Commander Marty DePersig said. “It gives me a warm fuzzy feeling every year that I do this.”

Check presentation to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the W.V. Veterans Nursing Facility. (WBOY Image)

Check presentation to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the W.V. Veterans Nursing Facility. (WBOY Image)

Check presentation to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the W.V. Veterans Nursing Facility. (WBOY Image)

The checks go to the Resident Benefit Fund, which helps residents do fun things outside these VA facilities at no cost to the veteran.

Even though DePersig needs a wheelchair he doesn’t let that stop him from helping one veteran to another veteran.

“I’m confined to a wheelchair, but I’m still able to get out and do things and as long as I’m living I will keep doing this,” DePersig said.