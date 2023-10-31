CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A small section of South Chestnut Street in Clarksburg will be closed and cause drivers to detour for most of the week.

According to the City of Clarksburg, ongoing waterline work will cause South Chestnut to be closed starting Wednesday, Nov. 1 from Route 98 to Harvey Street. The four-way intersection of Chestnut Street, Roosevelt Road and Camden Street will also be closed.

A Facebook post from the city said that the closure is expected to last until Friday, Nov. 3 while crews replace 2,100 linear feet of 24-inch water line and associated service lines.

The closure is already marked on on Google Maps; those trying to avoid the closed area can detour to Route 98 to Arthur Avenue going toward downtown and to Garfield Road and Arthur Avenue going toward the VA Medical Center.

The original release from the Clarksburg Water Board is available here, and updated information will be added to the City of Clarksburg website and Facebook page.