Chief Justice of West Virginia Supreme Court issues order related to potential criminal proceedings against former Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Following Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple’s resignation this week, West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead has issued an administrative order related to possible criminal proceedings against Marple.

In a letter dated Feb. 20, Harrison County Chief Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell advised Armstead that all Harrison County magistrates are disqualified from presiding over criminal proceedings involving Marple.

Bedell also requested that Armstead assign a magistrate outside of the 15th Judicial Circuit “to preside over matters involving the investigation and prosecution, including but not limited to, receiving and verifying criminal complaints, as well as issuing arrest warrants, conducting initial appearances, setting bonds, conducting preliminary hearings, and all related matters, involving Tammy Marple.”

Armstead granted Bedell’s request by assigning Marion County Magistrate Mark Hayes to the Magistrate Court of Harrison County to preside over criminal proceedings involving Marple.

WBOY has reached out to Hayes’ office for comment on the situation, but he is out until Monday.

There is no word on what criminal charges, if any, could be brought against Marple. The reason for Marple’s resignation also remains unclear.

12 News contacted the Clarksburg Police Department for information regarding any investigations involving Marple. Clarksburg Police referred 12 News to the Fairmont detachment of the West Virginia State Police, which stated it had no information to release at this time.