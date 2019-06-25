Chief Robbie Hilliard retires from Clarksburg Police Department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Police Chief Robbie Hilliard has retired after 30 years with the department, the city of Clarksburg announced Tuesday.

Hilliard first joined the department in 1989. Before becoming chief, he grew into a distinguished officer with many accolades, according to a release from the city.

Hilliard previously held the titles of corporal, sergeant and lieutenant and has served as commander of the department’s Detective Division, SWAT Team Commander, Range Instructor, Taser Instructor, Sub Gun Instructor and Shot Gun Instructor.

During his tenure as chief, Hilliard was responsible for the implementation of various patrols, programs, and technologies to better equip the department, according to the release. Most recently, just before his retirement, he laid the ground work to establish a K-9 Unit at the department.

He was appointed chief in December 2013 by Clarksburg City Manager Martin Howe.“Robbie had a love for the profession of Law Enforcement as well as for the Department which he served for many years,” Howe said. “We wish him well upon his retirement and we greatly appreciate his service!”

The city of Clarksburg also extended its thanks to Hilliard for his service to the police department and the community.

To read Hilliard’s farewell letter to Clarksburg announcing his retirement, click here.