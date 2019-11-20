Children’s horror series holds first meet and greet in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Professor Creepy’s Scream party, a Halloween-themed children’s television series, held their first meet and greet at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

Creator and animator, Dave Shelton and one of the show’s main stars, Lindsey Frye, spent the evening signing autographs and meeting new fans.

The show will incorporate people with special needs without highlighting their disabilities.

“We have our special needs, down syndrome advocate here who is one of our stars. Lindsey Frye is her name, you’ll get to meet her, fans will get to meet her and we’re just thrilled.”

Martin Klebba, co-star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, will play Professor Creepy and will attend the next scheduled meet and greet.