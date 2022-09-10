CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Singer-songwriter Chris Haddox and artist, potter and jewelry maker Lisa Giuliani will be making an appearance at the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County’s Artist After Hours event on Sept. 15. The event will be held at the Uptown Event Center in Clarksburg from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will include light refreshments.

Chris Haddox is a West Virginia native musician. Haddox said his songs come from whatever catches his eye, such as, “religion, firearms, courthouse squares, goats on trampolines, shoes, fiddles, and hurricanes.” He continued, “Like most writers, I try to find new ways to address old topics. Some songs are funny, some sad, some sarcastic but they are all honest–even the ones that are full of lies.”

Haddox has also worked as a community leader for Habitat for Humanity, worked to preserve old neighborhoods, is a WVU professor of sustainable design and is an amateur musicologist who researches musicians from the southern coalfields of West Virginia.

West Virginia born musician, Chris Haddox

Morgantown-based artist, Lisa Giuliani Chris Haddox (left) and Lisa Giuliani (right)

Lisa Giuliani is a Morgantown-based artist with a focus on ceramics design and her collection of jewelry inspired by the patterns and shapes found in her pottery collections that includes an emphasis on everyday use and enjoyment.

Giuliani has also established the interdisciplinary studio Lock House Studio.

For more information about The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, visit www.theculturalfoundation.org.