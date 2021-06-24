Chris Jason concert announced for Clarksburg AMP

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City Parks of Clarksburg has announced chart-topping country music artist, Chris Janson, is set to perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, August 13.

Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the five years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats.

He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 Music Row Awards and was named one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” by NSAI. His chart topping, double-Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” earned the same NSAI honor, making him one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. Now it’s onto new music for Janson: “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his new album Real Friends recently became his third No. 1 at country radio. His current single, “Waitin’ On 5,” can be heard now on the airwaves. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”).

John Cooper, Superintendent of Parks, said, “Events at the Clarksburg Amphitheater really are a fantastic experience. With such intimate seating, this show will prove to be another great night for the area. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying this night with us!”

West Virginia country band, The Davisson Brothers Band, will open the concert. The band has been hailed as Rolling Stone Country “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” boast musical foundations that are classic, obvious and etched in stone.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 and there is no pre-sale scheduled for this event.

Advance tickets will be available by visiting www.ClarksburgAMP.com or by calling 866.973.9610. Advance tickets will be $45 for general admission, $55 for reserved seating and $60 for premium seating, which will include the first seven rows from the stage. Day-of-Show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out prior to the event.

Three other concerts at the Clarksburg AMP, including budding country stars Jameson Rogers and Niko Moon, Newsboys United and Christian music star Michael W. Smith, have already been announced.